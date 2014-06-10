Check Out AV AV AV And Their Debut Track

“All Good” is literally everything needed to pick you up from your hangover based self-pity after last week’s Distortion. Framed by synth scales and brass crescendos, this joyful track is begging for you to enjoy the summer. All while challenging Justin Bieber and Britney Spears for most use of the word baby in a single song, making the track one utterly sing-a-longable feat.

It’s the first track off an upcoming album from self-proclaimed, Copenhagen-based, electronic supergroup AV AV AV. The band is comprised of capital letters fetichists ELOQ, UNKWON and DJ E.D.D.E.H. If you’re not shouting their names with your inner voice as you read them, you’re doing it wrong. Have a listen and see what we are talking about.