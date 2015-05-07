Check Out This New Stella Polaris Mixtape by Courtesy

Ah, mixtapes. These days, they seem to be running amok within the vast lands of the internet: whether crazyfuckingawesome or ear-splittingly terrible, the World Wide Web donesn’t discriminate against any. Every quality of mixtape has found its place somewhere online—and at some point, you kind of stop bothering trying to dig up something good out of that dense and messy music cluster.

Luckily, however, there IS somewhere you can turn for a mixtape experience that’s a little more promising than most. The festival-curated mixtape is a rare bird often full of young talent and pretty surprising beats—the latest of which is this one from Stella Polaris. The free summertime festival is launching a monthly mix tape series curated by different artists, which will bring those smooth summer vibes directly into your bedroom at the touch of a button.

Videos by VICE

This mixtape is made by Copenhagen techno princess Courtesy, who after recently graduating from the Red Bull Music Academy is taking Denmark by storm with live shows at renowned festivals such as Sonar and Roskilde. The girl is a powerhouse of talents, having taught herself how to DJ at 18 she’s been on the steady move up since, powered by her team Apeiron Crew. Definitely a name to look out for, we’re sure you won’t have any trouble finding a venue to see her in the coming months.



The next Stella Polaris mixtape is out mid-June.