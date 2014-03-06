Cheers to the Revolution: Kiev’s Beautiful Molotov Cocktails

Kiev’s EuroMaidan protesters used fire to their advantage. With fire, the protesters were able to defend their barricades, extend their lines and fortify their positions. They were mobilised throughout the city to collect as many bottles as possible, and thousands of Molotov cocktails were used to set fire to tanks, other armoured vehicles and buses. These little bombs were the only real weapon protesters had against the government’s well-armed forces.

Donald Weber spent this February in Kiev photographing for VICE. Follow our coverage of breaking events in Kiev on VICE News.

Videos by VICE

All photos by Donald Weber/VII Photo