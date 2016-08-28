Chicago Police Department Apologizes to Rhymefest After Gunpoint Robbery and “Disappointing” Treatment by Police

Photo via Rhymefest on Instagram
Chicago rapper Rhymefest received an apology the Chicago Police yesterday afternoon after posting a video to Twitter of an attempt to report a gunpoint robbery at his local station.
The Chicago Tribune report that the robbery occurred just after 7:30 AM on Saturday when an unknown man “jumped into Rhymefest’s parked vehicle near the 4300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, […]pointed a gun at him and demanded his wallet.” Rhymefest says that he handed over his wallet, which contained $3 in cash, before the man ran from the vehicle.
Rhymefest then posted a video of his attempt to report the robbery at his local police station, near Chatham on Chicago’s South Side. In the video, the rapper, whose real name is Che Smith, can be heard describing the incident while police tell that he’s not allowed to film the exchange and that he has to leave leave the station.
The apology came in the form of a tweet from Police Communications Director Anthony Guglielmi, posted a little before 3 PM yesterday.
Rhymefest also sent out a series of tweets immediately after the robbery explaining the incident, urging the suspect to contact him personally, and saying that “I’m not even mad, I’m fuckin’ hurt.” You can read those below.
