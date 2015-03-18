Chief Keef and Andy Milonakis’s “GLOGANG” Video Might Be the Greatest Thing Ever Committed to Film

Here at Noisey, we often find ourselves asking, “what’s the coolest thing you can possibly imagine?” But even in our wildest thought experiments, we’ve never landed on the objectively correct answer to this question, which is: Andy Milonakis and Chief Keef flying through space in a Rolls-Royce. It is literally outside any earthly realm. Maybe, when we noticed Andy Milonakis and Chief Keef had struck up an unlikely friendship, we could have predicted this. But there is no predicting that any friendship or creative partnership will lead to Andy Milonakis surfing on the rings of Saturn or Chief Keef rapping from inside of a giant space Rubiks cube, which are both things that happen in the video for “GLOGANG.”

There is no predicting any of this. “GLOGANG” is an out-of-nowhere masterpiece. I cannot wrap my head around it. Andy Milonakis just smoked a literal space rock! Andy Milonakis really rapped “”got more pints than a blood drive / pouring fos this is mud life.” Chief Keef really rapped “diamonds on me they elegant man / try to tell me shit I’m telling you man / I’ma blow my gun / bang bang bang” and then “diamonds in my chain / bling bling bling / yours look shittier man.” This is lowkey and maybe highkey the poppiest song Chief Keef has made in a while, and it should make us all feel like we are cruising in an interplanetary Phantom, like so:

Seriously, look how great this is:

Watch the video below. If it doesn’t make you insanely happy, what will?

