Chief Keef Just Released His Collaboration With Kanye West

Chief Keef’s sophomore effort Nobody drops on iTunes tomorrow. Through some miracle it doesn’t seem to have leaked yet, but a track from the record just surfaced featuring Kanye West. I get that you’ve probably pressed play already. You’ve seen the words Kanye West at the top of the page and the text below is meaningless, I could say anything right here, you’ve already raced to the bottom. But here’s a few fun facts to tide you over while you listen:

– “Nobody” samples “Brother’s Gonna Work It Out” by Willie Hutch, the same track that Chance the Rapper samples on “Lost”, that song where he talks about taking a bunch of drugs and yelps some indecipherable words.

– Kanye West has a movie in the works.

– Chief Keef gets off on shooting his friends with super-soakers. In-fact, there’s hundreds of videos of him doing it. Never fall asleep when Sosa is around.