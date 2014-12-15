VICE
Udgaver

Nyhedsbreve

Chief Keef Just Released His Collaboration With Kanye West

Af

Del

Chief Keef’s sophomore effort Nobody drops on iTunes tomorrow. Through some miracle it doesn’t seem to have leaked yet, but a track from the record just surfaced featuring Kanye West. I get that you’ve probably pressed play already. You’ve seen the words Kanye West at the top of the page and the text below is meaningless, I could say anything right here, you’ve already raced to the bottom. But here’s a few fun facts to tide you over while you listen:

– “Nobody” samples “Brother’s Gonna Work It Out” by Willie Hutch, the same track that Chance the Rapper samples on “Lost”, that song where he talks about taking a bunch of drugs and yelps some indecipherable words.

Videos by VICE

– Kanye West has a movie in the works.

– Chief Keef gets off on shooting his friends with super-soakers. In-fact, there’s hundreds of videos of him doing it. Never fall asleep when Sosa is around.

Tagget:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Del

Mere
fra VICE