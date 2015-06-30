Childish Gambino Is the Stripper of Our Hearts for Magic Mike XXL Single “Marry You”

Almost halfway through the press run of big screen soft-core film, Magic Mike XXL we’ve been more than willing to welcome the advent of Channing Tatum quotables and half naked male imagery on our feeds. But colour us confused and maybe..aroused by co-star Donald Glover/Childish Gambino’s new single “Marry You.” Covering the timeless recently widowed anthem made popular by Bruno Mars, Glover—who plays an adorable stripper in the film—carries us away in his oil-sheened arms and cocoa butter-y vocals over a chippy keyboard tune. All of which is to say we’d give up our hopes and dreams to join him in matrimony. Take us now Troy!—sorry, Glover.

Jabbari Weekes is currently wearing short shorts so he too is double suspect – @DaysandWeekes