A Woman Alleges Chris Brown Punched Her; He Crassly Denies It

Chris Brown is trouble, and that’s a tame way to describe the string of assaults, accusations, and probation violation incarcerations he racks up between albums. The latest: According to New York’s Daily News, the singer is accused of punching a woman in the face at Las Vegas’ Palms Casino when she tried to snap a photo at a private party in his suite. The victim says Brown hit her and stole her phone, after which she immediately summoned police. By the time anyone arrived, Brown had cleared out of the hotel.

Brown released a profane Instagram video overnight suggesting the new allegation arose because “somebody wanted a check” and also accused the victim of being the same jilted fan who made accusations over the summer when she was denied access to Jason Derulo’s tour bus. The latter allegation was verified by TMZ. Brown deleted the Instagram video before long, but hip-hop gossip authority The Shade Room reblogged…

It should be noted that this isn’t the first time Chris Brown was accused of snatching a phone from someone trying to sneak a photo. A fan alleged the same in 2012, but charges were dropped shortly afterward due to a lack of evidence. If he’s guilty this time, throw him under the jail, but this isn’t a good look even if he’s innocent.