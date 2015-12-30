Hear Chris Farren’s Cover of Motown Hit “You Can’t Hurry Love”

As we all undoubtedly know, the Supremes’ 1966 classic “You Can’t Hurry Love” was covered to perfection by the Dixie Chicks on the soundtrack to the hit Julia Roberts/Richard Gere rom com, Runaway Bride. Did we need another version after this monumental homage by the Chicks? Chris Farren says that we do!

The Antarctigo Vespucci/Fake Problems singer tries his hand at the Motown hit for the third installment of Chicago-based Artistic Integrity Records’ compilation series. Entitled Not The Same Old Songs: A Tribute To Motown, the comp features Kind of Like Spitting, Braid’s Bob Nanna, Kittyhawk, and more taking cracks at singles from music’s most catchy and perfect genre. Let’s hear from Chris on how he got involved:

“Someone I don’t know at all emailed me out of nowhere to do something incredibly time consuming for zero financial reward, so naturally I said yes. I, as all humans do, love Motown music and was really excited to dig into this. For my take on the song, I wanted to strip the song completely of its genre (great idea for a Motown comp, I know). My friend and excellent drummer Sean Stevenson and I came up with this rolling kind of rhythm and took it from there. We added a bunch of elements of 60s sci-fi music into the production. I asked my friend Casey Lee to imagine a guitar solo from the Pink Panther movies. That’s how this all came together. I guess you could say that this cover is perfect in every way.”

You can hear this slice of perfection below and can order the comp here.