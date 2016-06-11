Christina Grimmie of ‘The Voice’ was Shot and Killed in Orlando, FL

A photo posted by Christina Grimmie (@therealgrimmie) on May 10, 2016 at 5:01pm PDT

Last night in Orlando, Christina Grimmie, known to most as a contestant on NBC’s The Voice was shot and killed. The Associated Press reports that the 22-year-old singer was signing autographs at a merchandise table after playing a show with the band Before You Exit at Plaza Live when the gunman shot and killed her. Grimmie’s brother then immediately tackled the gunman, who shot and killed himself during the altercation. The gunman was not identified to the public, and motives have not been established, police stating the investigation is “in its preliminary stages.”

According to TMZ, the shooter showed up to the concert on Friday night with two handguns, two loaded magazines, and a large hunting knife. Police say the man was 21 years old, and as far as they knew, he did not make any contact with Christina on social media.

