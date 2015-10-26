Perfume Genius and Christine and the Queens Release Their Understated Video for “Jonathan”





The Paris-based pop star has really been pushing the boat out with her collabs recently. First their was Tunji Ige which was followed by Perfume Genius on their song “Jonathan”—the sleek, self-directed video for which you can watch above. Like the song, the visuals is pared back and slow moving with undulating flourescent lights and the pair looking ever so stoic and illuminated in lavender.

Already an arena headlining star in Europe who’s video for “Saint Claude” (15 million views) was (in part) the inspiration for Madonna’s “Living for Love” Brit Awards performance—we talked to Christine on her maiden voyage Stateside at SXSW back in March.

Videos by VICE

Watch Perfume Genius and Christine’s video below.

Christine and the Queens Tour Dates

10-27 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex *

10-28 Denver, CO – Ogden *

10-30 Minneapolis, MN – Northrop *

10-31 Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre *

11-02 Toronto, Ontario – Sound Academy *

11-03 Montreal, Québec – Metropolis *

11-04 Boston, MA – House of Blues *

11-09-10 New York, NY – Terminal 5 *

11-11 New York, NY – Webster Hall

* supporting Marina and the Diamonds