Christopher Owens Drops Jangly New Record ‘Chrissybaby Forever’

Boy, when a surprise album hasn’t been hinted at or implied, it’s a pretty great surprise! Which is why we’re really stoked that the new Christopher Owens album Chrissybaby Forever just dropped on all of us. If you’re not aware, Christopher Owens was one half of the San Francisco indie duo Girls. Chrissybaby Forever marks the third album in three years he’s throwing at all of us, continuing his streak of super catchy and honest indie-folk. It might seem strange for him to drop an album so soon out of nowhere, but given his outlook on life, as he talks about in our profile of him, it totally makes sense.

“I have abstract goals,” he told us last year. “I’m very prepared to lose all time of following and hype, but I’m committed to recording all the albums I want to record.”

Check out the record below, and read our profile right here.