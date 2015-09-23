VICE
Udgaver

Nyhedsbreve

Chvrches Just Turned Justin Bieber’s “What Do You Mean?” into an Even Bigger Banger

Af

Del

Historically, the greatest covers in the world do not tend to emerge from Radio 1’s Live Lounge. The late Amy Winehouse did such a good job of The Zutons’ “Valerie” that everyone forgot The Zutons existed in the first place, but usually things dive head first into the bin of culture – like when Catfish and the Bottlemen covered Kanye West’s “Black Skinhead” and mashed it up with a Kasabian song. What tends to happen is, indie bands take chart pop bangers and either give them the most maudlin or most problematic treatment imaginable – or, in the case of Kasabian covering Iggy Azalea, both.

But not this time. Not Chvrches, who stepped into the Live Lounge earlier today with a take on Justin Bieber’s comeback slapper ‘What Do You Mean?’ that’s so lit it actually elevates it into an even bigger banger than it was originally, creating a brand new equation of Bieber + synths = GOAT.

Videos by VICE

Watch below:

Tagget:
, , , , , , ,
Del

Mere
fra VICE