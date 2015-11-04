CIKATRI$’ “La Lumière se courbe” Will Take You on a Hazy Ride

CIKATRI$ describe themselves as “an avant-garde keytar-punk band from Sweden with songs in French.” In other words, their music combines the sultry, sexy vocals of French songstresses from the 60s with a fuzzed out, lo-fi brand of Swedish garage rock. It’s no surprise: the lead singer, Aurélie, is originally from France—even though she just started singing in French after moving to Sweden. That choice paid off for CIKATRI$: already, the band has gained significant critical acclaim—they participated in SXSW 2015 and even toured around the Southern states for two weeks.

Their latest video for “La Lumière se courbe” – taken off of their upcoming LP, set to drop sometime in 2016 – begins to back up the praise they’ve received. It’s a dusty, dreamy window at the band traveling through the Southern states and playing SXSW 2015. Muted colors, cinematically banal American towns and desert landscapes float in front of you as the band takes the stage through a grainy lens. It’s seductively calm and trippy—which is a fitting ambience match to the song. “La Lumière se courbe” is woozy and wailing, yet sensual. It juxtapozes the wobbly, fuzzed-out stoner sounds of classic psychedelia with the vintage, soulful vibe of French songstresses your mother probably listens to. As Aurélie croons about returning to darkness and disappearing, you might as well sink into her French spell and ride away with her into the desert sun.