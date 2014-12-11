Cloakroom’s New Song ‘Starchild Skull’ Keeps the Shoegaze Spirit Alive

As the world gets shittier and shittier, one good thing is knowing that slowcore will never die, because we’ll never run out of things to be bummed out about. There’s probably no better soundtrack to bemoaning the trials and tribulations of the day than Cloakroom’s latest shoe-gaze-y single, “Starchild Skull.”

The track is off their new album, Further Out, which is being released on January 20 by Run for Cover Records. Fittingly, the song was recorded by Matt Talbott, the guitarist from legendary alt-rock band Hum. The song taps into the sound of slowcore greats like Codeine and Low, while simultaneously incorporating Cloakroom’s own ambient, Midwestern drawl. It’s like if Steve Albini secretly moonlit as a corn farmer in Des Moines.

Preorder the new album ​here.

