Co-Founder of Grooveshark Found Dead in His Home

One of the co-founders of early music streaming site Grooveshark, Josh Greenberg, was found dead in his Gainesville, FL home this past Sunday. Grooveshark launched in April 2008, and was shut down when it was sued multiple times by major record labels.

The Gainesville Police Department Tweeted that while he was found dead in his home, there was “no evidence of foul play or suicide.”

In response to the death, his mother Lori Greenberg said he showed no signs of poor health, and that her son was “more relieved than depressed about the settlement that shut down Grooveshark.”

“He was excited about potential new things that he was going to start,” she said.

We’ll keep you updated with the story as it unfolds.