Scenes of Coachella 2016 Day Two with Secret Guests and Legendary Reunions

The thing about going to Coachella is you basically get two lineups, the stated lineup and the surprise artists who show up during other performances. Friday we got a taste of that with the likes of Kanye West joining A$AP Rocky on stage and Seal coming out to perform with Gallant. Saturday’s performances upped the ante even more of guest artists, like Disclosure bringing out Sam Smith to play their break out single “Latch,” and later Lorde for their ultra-huge “Magnets.” The night also featured an appearance by Kesha during Zedd’s set, and during Ice Cube’s performance he brought several members of N.W.A. including MC Ren, DJ Yella, and Snoop Dogg. Check out photos from the day’s festivities below, including the various members of the crowd, and the killer performances that went on.

Courtney Barrett

Run The Jewels

CHVRCHES

Deerhunter

Disclosure

Lorde

Halsey

Ice Cube

Silversun Pickups

The Damned

Zedd

Echosmith