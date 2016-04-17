Scenes of Coachella 2016 Day Two with Secret Guests and Legendary Reunions

All Photos by Timothy Norris
The thing about going to Coachella is you basically get two lineups, the stated lineup and the surprise artists who show up during other performances. Friday we got a taste of that with the likes of Kanye West joining A$AP Rocky on stage and Seal coming out to perform with Gallant. Saturday’s performances upped the ante even more of guest artists, like Disclosure bringing out Sam Smith to play their break out single “Latch,” and later Lorde for their ultra-huge “Magnets.” The night also featured an appearance by Kesha during Zedd’s set, and during Ice Cube’s performance he brought several members of N.W.A. including MC Ren, DJ Yella, and Snoop Dogg. Check out photos from the day’s festivities below, including the various members of the crowd, and the killer performances that went on.
Courtney Barrett
Videos by VICE
Run The Jewels
CHVRCHES
Deerhunter
Disclosure
Lorde
Halsey
Ice Cube
Silversun Pickups
The Damned
Zedd
Echosmith