Cold Beat Just Dropped Their New Song “Cracks”

Do you ever just want to fall into a portal of sadness and airy music? When everything feels like a big ol’ bummer and that you’d be better off just in some kind of post-punk portal. If so, you should give Cold Beat’s new song “Cracks” a chance. The four-piece released their massive record “Over Me” only a year ago, and now they’re back with more dancey and textural post-punk for you to jam out to. It shows the fun side of the band, and wastes no time in dropping a veritable array of different synths, and organic instruments. Time to wear black forever.