The Noisey Stage at Lovebox is Packing Some Serious Heat

Lovebox is setting up camp in Hackney on the 17-18th of July and Noisey are going to be right in the thick of it. Now, we don’t like to big ourselves up too much, but our Saturday stage is graced by a line up we’d delicately describe as ‘the fucking tits’, thanks to appearances from Little Dragon, Rag’n’Bone Man and some sun-kissed synth funk straight from the land down under, via Flight Facilities. And because we like to treat you right, we’re also throwing in a hefty helping of pure unadulterated madness, courtesy of Danny Brown followed by a downbeat sunset soundtrack from Bonobo to round off your weekend right. Check out the full Noisey line up below and like our Facebook page

to keep up with any future announcements.

Friday night sees THUMP taking over the West Stage for the party of the year. Detroit main man MK is joined by disco dons Hercules & Love Affair and a mess of other acts guaranteed to get you throwing shapes, including Shadow Child, Redlight and Catz 'N Dogz.



SATURDAY | THE WEST STAGE | 1200-2245

LITTLE DRAGON

BONOBO

FLIGHT FACILITIES

DANNY BROWN

VAULTS

KIKO BUN

RAG’ N’ BONE MAN

APRIL TOWERS

Lovebox kicks off in Victoria Park on the 17th July. Grab your tickets here.