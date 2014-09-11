Come to Our New Monthly Party on Friday 26th September

After nearly a decade of fun, our monthly issue launch parties are to become a thing of the past. But there’s no need to start crying into an empty pint glass just yet, because we’ve got a new event for your busy social calendar.

On the last Friday of each month, we’ll be having a new party at our pub The Old Blue Last, with DJs, live bands and a screening of our latest VICE documentary. Across all three floors, it’ll be like a big old house party, only with a free bar tab for first come first served.

Videos by VICE

Kicking off on Friday 26th September, we’ve got a line up including Sway Clarke II, Freddie Dickson and Kaleida, followed by the Noisey DJs ’till the early hours downstairs.

We’ll also be premiering our latest VICE doc Big Night Out Ibiza on the top floor of the pub from 6.30pm, so come and say hello. Entry is FREE, so there’s really no excuse.

For more details, check out the flyer below.

We’ll see you there.