Brits Abroad Are Competing in Magaluf Blowjob Races

A screen grab from a video of a girl blowing multiple guys in exchange for drinks

Sucking dicks for drinks isn’t anything new. However, a story started circulating yesterday about a number of bars in Magaluf where public fellatio has been turned into a competitive sport for young Brits abroad. According to diariomallorca.com, the game involves girls racing to give blowjobs to as many guys as they can in a set amount of time, with the winner awarded free drinks for the rest of her holiday. There was even a video of one girl in action, flitting between 15 guys (I think, it was hard to count) like a fly to a sweaty, clap-riddled flame.

I wanted to know whether this was really a rising phenomenon, or just bored media making a fuss out of one isolated case, so I got in touch with one of the resort’s club owners to find out. Tomo runs the Green Parrot Bollocks Bar, which – aside from having potentially the best name for a bar I’ve ever heard – also doesn’t look like the kind of place that would let common decency get in the way of a bloody great knees-up. (Sorry, Tomo.)

VICE: Hi Tomo. So is this something that you’ve seen a lot of?

Tomo: What – girls sucking off guys? Oh god, yeah. Just this week I saw…

But in exchange for drinks?

Yeah, it’s been going on for a couple of years, but it’s definitely getting worse. It’s to do with the pub crawls. There are more and more of these pub crawls like Mayhem being set up – Carnage is another one – and it’s competition; they’re just trying to make them more and more sexy.

Tomo fuckin’ havin’ it

What do you think of it?

Lads and lasses will pay €40 or whatever for a ticket, and they’re advertised as free booze – but they’re not really. You only get a free shot if you buy a drink. So they make up these party games to make people think they’re getting their money’s worth. And lots of people come over here to see all that carry-on.

You’ve been running the bar for six years. What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen?

I saw a lad blowing another lad the other day on a booze cruise. The DJ just announced it, and he was like, “Go on then.” It was for 20 extra points that don’t even exist. It’s a load of crap at the end of the day.

A dedicated Bollocks Bar fan

Do the police ever come round?

Nah. Well, on the boats there’s no one around, so they can’t do anything anyway. At the end of the day, lads get their cocks out, lasses get their tits out, and that’s just how it is.

Alright, cheers Tomo.

