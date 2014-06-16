Everything that’s Happening at CONS Project in Peckham this July

CONS Project London opened its door in Peckham on 29th May with an unprecedented line up seeing local ambassadors James Benenson (Urban Nerds), Alex Synamatix (The Daily Street), Scratcha DVA (Rinse/Hyperdub), Jerome Campbell (Converse Cons Skate Ambassador) and Sam Taylor (Vice/Little White Lies) curate the project and Hip-Hop legend Pusha T take to the stage.

Today Converse announces the July programming calendar for CONS Project London with all activity designed to unleash creativity within the local community using the space as a hub for a series of free talks, parties, workshops and exhibitions; all aimed at inspiring young people, giving them opportunities to learn whilst fueling their creative passions. July highlights include:

Inspire-Create Series

Inspire Create seminars curated by Alex Synamatix, Daily Street Co-Founder and CONS Project London Ambassador continues throughout July. These sessions include ‘Running a Record Label’, and ‘Creating the Visual Identity of Music ‘ brought to life by guest speakers including Alexander Nut @ Eglo Records, Marcus Scott @ Hyperdub and photographer Shaun Bloodworth.

Music Video Workshop

Lead by Tim & Barry from Just Jam, learn the music video making process first hand, shooting a live performance at CONS Project London on Friday 11th July.

Designing CONS Apparel

Taking place Saturday 12th July, The Converse CONS apparel design team lead a day of talks and practical workshops giving invaluable insight into designing street wear inspired clothing for a global audience.

Mix Lab

A series of 3 day music production courses continue from 4th – 20th July for budding producers to record, master and press a track to vinyl, with mentoring from some of the UK’s hottest producers including DaVinChe, DJ Q and Roska. All sessions are curated by Scratcha DVA , producer/DJ and CONS Project ambassador.

Journey Through LDN Sounds

A series of raves, screenings, talks and exhibitions at the Peckham space, which celebrate underground music that has symbolised London over the past 30 years. From the early pioneers of Jungle to the current UK Bass artists pushing the scene forward, Journey Through LDN Sounds covers the music genres that define generations. 12th / 13th July shifts the focus to UK Bass Music with a showcase of some of the finest UK talent including T.Williams and Hatcha & N-Type . The series concludes with 003, taking a look at the ‘Future Sounds’ of London firstly on 26th July with a music industry panel talk on ‘Nurturing Creativity’ before concluding on 31st July as part of the CONS Project London closing party featuring live art and music from local boy Deadboy and more names TBA.

Digital Innovation Workshop

The Social Life social media agency teaches participants how to supercharge their social channels by producing their own augmented reality banners in the CONS Project London space on Saturday 19th July.

CONS Project LDN Skate Street

A dedicated outdoor space at the venue which has been built using a host of iconic urban architecture, creating a unique skateable city landscape also remains open at the CONS Project throughout July,

The full calendar and ticket registration for all July events is available here: conversecons.com/ldn

Where

CONS Project London

Copeland Gallery

133 Copeland Road

London

SE15 3SN

When

CONS Project Opening dates

22nd May – 31st July 2014

CONS Project LDN Skate Street Opening Times

Thursday and Friday from 4pm – 9pm

Saturday and Sunday from 12pm – 6pm

Thanks to Scratcha DVA for use of “Walk It Out (VIP MIX)”