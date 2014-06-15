Contra a Copa: The Other Side of Brazil’s World Cup (Full Length)

Although it might have seemed like a good idea to host the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil – one of the most soccer-obsessed countries in the world – massive social unrest has taken the country by storm in the lead-up to the tournament. The Brazilian government is spending an estimated $14 billion on this year’s tournament, making it the most expensive World Cup to date. This has provoked outrage among Brazilians, many of whom view the government as corrupt and are now seeing vast amounts of money being spent on soccer stadiums and police, while the country’s endemic poverty and social issues are ignored.

This growing unrest led to violent anti-government protests breaking out in June of 2013, which have continued with increasing momentum in the lead-up to the World Cup. The Brazilian government has responded to these demonstrations by deploying massive numbers of police and military throughout the country in an attempt to suppress the masses. Despite this crackdown, major demonstrations continue to take place in cities across the country as international teams begin to arrive for the games.

Videos by VICE

VICE News travelled to Brazil to see how the country was preparing for one of the world’s biggest international events, while simultaneously struggling to control a mounting civil uprising.

More stuff on the World Cup 2014:

England is Suffering a World Cup Cocaine Shortage

Brazilian Police Tear Gassed World Cup Protesters Yesterday

Which Team Should You Hate at the World Cup?