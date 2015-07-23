Converse Is Finally Making Chuck Taylors Comfortable

Photo by Flickr user Bryan Ledgard

Read: My Favorite Sneaker Campaigns

The appeal of Chucks has never been the blisters or calluses it takes to break them in. So we’re pleased to see that all of that uncomfortableness is going to come to an end. On Thursday, Converse Inc. released a new version of their 98-year-old faithful foot friend with added arch support. The shoe is called, creatively, the Chuck Taylor II.

Videos by VICE

When the Boston Globe asked what medical specialists thought of the shoe, Dr. John Giurini Chief of Podiatry at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center said that “flat shoes with limited support can exacerbate issues such as achilles tendonitis, plantar fasciitis, posterior tibial tendonitis, among other problems.” But he gets that people suffer for fashion—and who understands all those big medical words, anyway?

Converse hit up their parent company, Nike, to brainstorm ways to fix up the outdated All-Star insole support. The shoe gods at Nike grabbed some of the Lunarlon technology, which usually resides inside Nike shoes, and crafted a new insole for Converse to use in the Chuck Taylor II.

Along with Nike’s space-age Lunarlon tech, Converse has also beefed up the All-Star with added memory foam in the inner lining and tongue of the shoe, theoretically making it lighter and more comfortable than ever before. The Chuck Taylor II’s will hit stores at the end of July.