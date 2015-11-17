Romanian Artist Costin Chioreanu Releases Metal All-Star EP to Benefit Victims of Bucharest Tragedy

On October 30, 2015, Bucharest was hit by an unspeakable tragedy. The illegal use of pyrotechnics onstage during a metalcore show at the Colectiv nightclub resulted in a deadly fire that has claimed the lives of 45 people and counting, and injured far more. The event has caused a massive outcry across Romania as the death toll continues to climb, and friends and family continue to mourn.

One native son, artist Costin Chioreanu, has rallied his friends within the international metal community in hopes of offering assistance and support to the victims and their families. Though best known for his gorgeously detailed graphic artworks for the likes of At The Gates, Arch Enemy, Napalm Death, Arcturus, Darkthrone, Mayhem, and Ulver, and collaborations with the Netherlands’s lauded Roadburn Festival, Chioreanu has branched out into another medium, and recorded an album of dark ambient soundtracks featuring members of Current 93, Mayhem, Aura Noir, Hexvessel and Sigh. Attila Csihar, David Tibet, Mirai Kawashima, and Kimmo Helen join Chioreanu for a collection of atmospheric dark ambient compositons; as Chioreanu says, “The spirituality of the works makes it feel quite natural for them to be released for a humanitarian purpose like this.”

Videos by VICE

The album is available as a pay-what-you-want download, and proceeds will be sent directly to the families of those affected by this horrific ordeal to help cover medical bills and funeral expenses.

Chioreanu commented in a press release, “Is very hard for me to find the words to convey the devastating effect of this, so I’ll try to just stick to the facts. For our small community of music fans, this has been beyond terrible—many of us here have been friends for many years, and those newer to the scene, we’d still have recognised. The loss and impact is almost too big to comprehend at the moment.



“I want to thank all the great musicians who have taken part in these soundtracks – for their immediate response and support in making this compilation possible and available for fundraising. The love and support that’s out there in the international metal scene is unbelievable. I want to thank everybody who has helped out, from the bottom of my heart.”