Psychological Care for Refugees Could Help Prevent Extremism

A woman at the Kakuma refugee camp in Kenya. Photo via Flickr user Zoriah

There are 51.2 million refugees in the world who’ve had to abandoned their homes, their countries, and the lives they built in hopes of finding a better existence somewhere else. Some of these people have suffered gang rapes, been locked in a cell and beaten for days on end, or had to watch as their entire family was slaughtered.

This kind of intense trauma obviously merits some time on a therapists couch. However, in and around the sprawling camps that have emerged to support the growing refugee populations in Jordan, Turkey, Kenya, and around the world, very few receive the psychological support they desperately need. The consequences of this neglect can have very real security implications, along with the obvious humanitarian ones.

“There is probably no group of people more in need of psychological care than refugees,” United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Melissa Fleming told me in an email. “They are traumatized by violence and scarred by loss. And very often, their uncertain life in exile exposes them to more challenges than they are mentally prepared to handle.”

An oft-overlooked aspect of the bleak lives of refugees is the security threat their untreated trauma can pose. The psychological neglect of desperate refugees gives recruiters for extremist groups like ISIS and Boko Haram an opportunity to use intense emotional turmoil as a recruitment tool. “One of the key concepts that has emerged in the study of radicalization is that of the cognitive opening,” explained Alexander Meleagrou-Hitchens, Head of Research and Information at the International Center for the Study of Radicalization. “It’s a moment in someone’s life that makes them question their identity, their understanding of the world. That moment can be a natural progression for someone who never integrated into society, but it can also be sparked by a traumatic event.”

Children and teenagers are particularly likely to find their cognitive openings steering them towards violence. “There is clear evidence that at any age, but particularly as an adolescent, when you don’t have access to school or dignified forms of employment, you are at risk of being exploited and tempted into anti-social behavior,” Robinson said. “When you have a trauma-related disorder, you may be so disturbed as a young person that you want to go back to Syria to fight,” Dragoul agreed. Recruiters know this. As Meleagrou-Hitchens elaborated, “Areas near refugee camps, many of which have now become permanent towns, are major recruitment grounds.”

As I spoke with mental health coordinators at several multinational non-profits that minister to refugees, it became clear how refugees' lives could become so desperate that they would turn to anyone willing to take them in, even militants. Stories of violence and loss recurred with an almost dulling brutality. Many refugees have seen family members killed in front of them; others have been tortured or raped. Frederique Dragoul, a mental health advisor for Médecins Sans Frontières working in the Irbid region of Jordan near the border with the Golan Heights, told me that 60 percent of Syrian refugees under the age of 12 have witnessed violent death, 78 percent have lost close relatives, and 38 percent have had their homes destroyed. 17 percent have a close relative in jail. "It's hard to find someone who doesn't have some terrible sort of story," the International Rescue Committee's Senior Coordinator for Protection for Northern Syria and Turkey Courtney Phelps told me in a Skype interview from Turkey.

These harrowing conditions don't always end once the border is crossed. "Camps themselves are fearful and insecure and dangerous places," Courtland Robinson of the Center for Refugee Trauma at Johns Hopkins University explained. Phelps said that many of the refugees she meets face serious obstacles in reconstructing their shattered lives. "Facing severe economic pressures and a serious shortage of jobs, and living in the highly restrictive atmosphere of a camp that limits freedom and mobility, [these people] simply don't know how to make productive use of their time anymore," she said. Everyone is desperate for something, be it news of a family member or cash to survive. Phelps told me of one 15-year-old girl. Smugglers told they her could get her brother out of Syria—but only for a price she couldn't pay. It was not a sex trafficking "tit for tat"; the smugglers were desperate for cash.

Many refugees leave the over-crowded and under-served camps in the scant hopes of creating safer, cleaner, more stable lives for themselves and their families. Outside the camps, Dragoul said, many refugees have no money, live in overcrowded apartments and garages, and have no access to employment or education for their children. Without access to mental health professionals, these living conditions often precipitate debilitating depression and anxiety. "If people don't receive support within a certain period of time, circumstances start to compound them into an adopted pattern of thinking," Phelps said.

These maladaptive thought patterns can cripple people in every area of their lives. Judith Twala, a psychotherapist with the Center for Victims of Torture working around the Dadaab refugee camp in Kenya, told me that many traumatized refugees are restless and hyper-vigilant, but some are so despairing they try to kill themselves. “I’ve also seen clients who simply cannot function normally without counseling,” she said. Dragoul sees children with nightmares and intensive separation anxiety from parents they may never see again.

When left untreated, traumatized people are more likely to find themselves subject to more trauma. Robinson said that people who experience traumatic events are disproportionally likely to experience further trauma, like being beaten in the workplace or sexually violated by someone in the community (should they be lucky enough to find work at all, or a space stable enough to consider a community).

Exposure to trauma and violence can also make people violent themselves. Phelps noted significant problems with domestic violence in the refugee population, primarily against women but also against children. Dragoul often sees children who are neglected and abused by their distraught and traumatized parents. "Living in desperate situations, both in and out of the camps, is extremely deleterious for the mental health of the family," he said.

Given these serious security and humanitarian issues, why isn't psychological counseling brought to the fore of refugee agencies' efforts?

Part of the problem is structural. Many refugee camps are located inside countries with governments that are not eager to allow foreign organizations inside. "In the first few years of the Syrian Civil War," Phelps said, "the Turkish government was trying to prove itself as a country that is developed enough to support the conflict—they poured money into camps to show the international community what they could do, and turned outside NGOs away." She believes that attitude has begun to change, but it is still difficult to register as an NGO licensed to operate in Turkey. A few organizations, like Islamic Relief, provide psychological care and are able to operate in some camps, but the need far outstrips the supply.



Another factor complicating access to treatment is the stigma surrounding mental health in many refugee communities. Robinson once treated migrant workers on the Thai-Burma border, many of whom had been victims of torture. She learned quickly that “if you had a clinic with a sign over the door that said ‘Mental Health Clinic,’ no one would go. Mental health was for ‘crazy’ people.”

But perhaps the most significant reason refugees’ psychological needs are so vastly unmet is because of the intangible nature of those needs. “There is not a lot of funding or attention given to mental health,” Robinson said. “The priorities are food and medicine and shelter, and basic protection against forced repatriation. Mental health is seen as a ‘softer’ service, like education or reproductive health.”

Unlike other priorities, the outcome of offering psychological counseling is uncertain. If you give someone food, they will not starve. If you give someone heated shelter, they will not freeze to death. If you give someone counseling, they may still be depressed, abusive, or recruited by militants. Donors and relief agencies seek to spend their limited resources on initiatives that are as risk-free as possible. Counseling, however important, offers far from certain redress.

But investing in refugees’ mental health could have a significant positive impact on these sprawling populations, in the long run. Refugees treated for trauma might re-acquire the cognitive capacity to re-build their lives, to move out of camps and into more stable lives. It is highly unlikely that those who do not get treatment will be able to do so. People who feel vulnerable and shattered will turn to whoever makes them feel safe. Offering refugees psychological care is one way to make civil society seem more like that safe haven, rather than the ever-welcoming arms of the world’s extremist recruiters.

