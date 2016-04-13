Counterpoint: Sigur Rós Is Actually Good and Here’s Why



Sigur Rós / Photo by Dean via Flickr

This morning, we came into the office to discover our British counterparts had shared some opinions on Icelandic post-rock standard-bearers Sigur Rós, calling them and their fans a bunch of names that sound, to these uncultured American ears, like words invented by a Furby. Despite a conclusion that I personally consider off-base, the piece made some points that I’m sure some Sigur Rós fans are scrambling to refute. As someone who happens to like Sigur Rós and who believes that our beloved Noisey dot com can represent multiple viewpoints, I have wracked my brain long and hard about many of these very points. Indeed, what could possibly make this band that doesn’t sing real words and builds sweeping, emotive guitar soundscapes appealing?

I’ve carefully outlined my arguments and built up counter-theories and expounded upon my main underlying thesis. I’ve consulted the leading research and hounded prominent scholars and examined the evidence from both sides. I’ve read books upon books and searched obscure archives and combed long-forgotten documents. I’ve been to Iceland and back. I’ve separated the Varðeldurs from the Kveikurs, drawn apart the Flugufrelsarinns and the Góðan Daginns, examined the Innis and the ()s of the matter. You could say I’ve been a real Ekki Múkk about the whole thing. And I have the answer. I have determined why Sigur Rós is actually good. Are you ready? Brace yourself. Here we go:

Weed. The answer is weed.

Here are some Sigur Rós albums that back up my point. Smoke some weed and see for yourself! Sigur Rós and weed = a very tight combination.

