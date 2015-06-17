Watch Courtney Barnett Rule ‘The Tonight Show’ with “Pedestrian At Best”

Courtney Barnett has had a good year. She played a killer set at Bonnaroo this past weekend, and her new record Sometimes I Sit And Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit is an acheivement in super fun modern rock. To really bring together how well seemingly everything is going, last night she played on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, going in with her track “Pedestrian At Best.” With a three person stage set up, the band administers the punky and anthemic flourishes of the single. Barnett’s voice is unflinching in its cool-roughness, showing how candid and forward she is both in her lyrics, and her delivery. It’s not supposed to be clean, perfect, or even “nice,” the lack of any pretension in her voice becoming a strange fixture on the set of the uber clean walls and flashing lights of the studio. Watch the video below, and read our interview with her right here.