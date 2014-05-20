Listen to ‘Creature Songs’ the new EP from Wolf Alice



Photo by Jake Lewis

Our buddies Wolf Alice have just dropped their new EP. After a couple of years of finding their sound, it feels like they’ve hit upon a rich vein of brash grungey pop and we’re really into it. Opening track “Moaning Lisa Smile” sounds like the whole of 1998 condensed into one song and things carry on from there. Think the best is them tormenting some more sucker, taunting “who are your friends? your friends? your friends?” like really successful bullies.

You can listen right here.

