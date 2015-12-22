PREMIERE: New Warpaint/Lolawolf Side Project Crewshade Will ‘Show You How to Bop’

‘Tis the season for dope side projects. Take, for example, Noisey favorites Lolawolf and Warpaint, whose members have recently teamed up to form thrash-inspired CREWSHADE.

Jenny Lee Lindberg, whose own solo album right on! bowed last week, helms bass duties as one half of the crew alongside Lolawolf’s Jimmy Giannopoulos (also of Mothxr and Reputante), and it’s a clunky, snarling little delight recorded in Brooklyn earlier this year and inspired by 80s New York thrash and hip-hop. Its ramshackle video, edited by Giannopoulous, features of group of NYC kids “doing what they do,” as well as some choreography from Pierce Cady.

The group’s forthcoming debut is slated to drop early next year. Expect some special guests, and a sound that falls somewhere between Even Worse and the Beastie Boys.

Watch the video premiere of CREWSHADE’s “Show You How to Bop” below.

Andrea Domanick is the West Coast Editor of Noisey. Follow her on Twitter.