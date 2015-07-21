Look into the Early Days of the Crumbsuckers with Three New LPs of Demo, Rare, and Live Tracks

The return of the Crumbsuckers earlier this year for Black & Blue Bowl was met with welcome arms, and now the Long Island crossover band is digging into it’s vault to deliver rare early material to appease fans. The band is readying THREE LPs for release, all on July 24: Demos, Basement Tapes and Live at CBGB 1984-1985. Each LP offers it’s own look into the pre Life of Dreams era of the band, giving a glimpse into the what would lead to that seminal crossover effort. Stream a live version of “Be Yourself” from CBGB in 1984 and a demo of “Live to Work” for the first time below.

Dave Brady of the Crumbsuckers had this to say about the two tracks:

“From the early days of the band [“Be Yourself”] was originally written even before I took over the official vocal duties (probably written back in 1982). Fast forward to the 1985 five-piece line up and we upped the game by pulling this one out of our bag of tricks. An uplifting anthem of non-conformity! This song was never commercially released until now”

“[“Live to Work is] just a blue collar song about the trials and tribulations of suburban life. We rented out CBGB after hours to cut our second demo during the early summer of 1985. I was always proud of this session, and especially the frantic dueling solos between Dave Wynn and Chuck Lenihan.”

Stream both tracks and order your copy of the LPs via Dead City Records.