Cry-Baby of the Week: An Airline Passenger Allegedly Threatened to Bring Down the Plane If She Couldn’t Sit with Her Cat

It’s time, once again, to marvel at some idiots who don’t know how to handle the world:

Cry-Baby #1: Zaneta Hucikova

Videos by VICE

Screencaps via Facebook and Google Maps

The incident: A woman was told she wasn’t allowed to have her cat in her purse on a plane.

The appropriate response: I have no idea. This is not a situation you should be in to begin with.

The actual response: She had an inflight meltdown and attacked a flight attendant.

Last Friday, 34-year-old Zaneta Hucikova was on a flight from Las Vegas to Frankfurt.

As first reported by CBS, Zaneta was traveling with a cat in her purse. She allegedly claimed the cat was a support animal.

She was reportedly told that, as the animal was not in a carrier or crate, it would have to be locked in one of the plane’s bathrooms until landing. Speaking to CBS, one of the other passengers on the plane said that Zaneta was not happy about this and began “screaming and shouting” at airline staff.

She then reportedly slapped one flight attendant, and threw a paper cup at another.

A passenger named Dashenka Giraldo told ABC News: “She said that she was part of the mafia and that the mafia follows her around the world and that she was able to bring the plane down if that needed to be the case if she couldn’t see her cat.”

Flight staff apparently took this threat seriously, and decided to divert the plane to Denver and dispatched two F-16 jets to escort it to the airport. Zaneta was removed from the plane after it landed, and the other passengers had to wait 24 hours to complete their journey.

It should be noted that, though Zaneta is described as a model in all of the news stories about this, I am unable to find any evidence to support this claim.

Zaneta will not be charged for her behavior on the flight, but, as she does not have a valid US visa, she is currently being detained in an immigration detention facility.

According to the Daily Mail, the cat, which they say “is possibly named Victoria,” remains in federal custody. #freevictoria

Cry-Baby #2: Some students at Hillsboro High School

Screencaps via Google Maps and KMOV

The incident: A transgender girl wanted to use the girl’s locker room.

The appropriate response: Nothing.

The actual response: A bunch of students staged a walkout.

17-year-old Lila Perry is a student at Hilsboro High School in Hillsboro, Missouri. She came out as transgender last year, but has identified as female since the age of 13.

Earlier this year, Lila expressed an interest in using the girls’ locker room to change for gym class. The school offered her her own single-occupancy restroom to change in, but she rejected it. “I am a girl. I shouldn’t have to be pushed away off to another bathroom,” she told local news station KMOV.

“There is a lot of ignorance,” she added. “They are claiming they’re uncomfortable. I don’t think they are. I think this is pure and simple bigotry.”

More than 150 students took part in the two-hour walkout. Pictures of the event show a mix of male and females. According to the St. Louis Post Dispatch, Lila was locked in the principal’s office for the duration of the walkout for her own safety.

KMOV spoke to two men who were staging a protest outside the school. One of the men, Jeff Childs, who was holding a sign that read “GIRL’S RIGHT’S MATTER” (sic), told the network, “Boys need to have their own locker room, girls need to have their own locker room, if somebody… has… mixed feelings where they are, they need to have their own also.” As of press time, it was not entirely clear what the fuck his sign was supposed to mean.

KMOV also reported that “some parents have asked if all this is an act by Lila to get in the girl’s locker room.”

Lila has reportedly since dropped gym class “out of concerns for her safety.”

:(

Who here is the bigger cry-baby? Let us know in this little poll down here:



Previously: A woman who allegedly faked a kidnapping to get out of work vs. some students who boycotted a book because it had drawings of naked people in it.

Winner: The students!!!

Follow Jamie Lee Curtis Taete on Twitter.