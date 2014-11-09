Cry-Baby of the Week: A Woman Drove Her Car Into a Couple Because They Took Her Parking Spot

It’s time, once again, to marvel at some idiots who don’t know how to handle the world:

Cry-Baby #1: Kimberly Pankratius

The incident: A couple took a woman’s parking spot at Walmart.

The appropriate response: Finding another parking spot. Maybe honking at the spot thieves, depending on the circumstances.

The actual response: She drove her car into one of the people who stole her space.

Last Saturday, a couple named Julie and Christopher Weakly went to their local Walmart in Lincoln, Nebraska.

While parking, they allegedly took a space that 36-year-old Kimberley Pankratius (pictured above) had been waiting for. The couple say they were unaware that Kimberley had had her eye on the spot.

According to a police report obtained by ​the Smoking Gun, Kimberley wound down her window and yelled at the couple, calling them “douchebags.”

Julie says that she and her husband ignored Kimberley and walked toward the store. As they were walking, police say, Kimberley drove her PT Cruiser directly at the couple, hitting Julie with the wing mirror hard enough to break it from the car.

Kimberley fled the scene, but was tracked down later by police. She was arrested and charged with assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Kimberley told police that she “felt really bad” about the whole thing, and claimed she’d been trying to scare the couple, rather than actually hit them with her car.

The police report does not specify why she appears to be wearing one of those gown things they give you when you get your hair cut in her mugshot.

​ Cry-Baby #2: Ft. Lauderdale Police Department

The incident: A 90-year-old man gave out free food to the homeless.

The appropriate response: Congratulating him.

The actual response: He was arrested. Twice.

Since 1991, 90-year-old Arnold Abbot has been feeding the homeless of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for free. He started doing this in memory of his wife Maureen, who died in an accident.

Last weekend, while he was giving out food, Arnold and two other volunteers were arrested and charged with “breaking an ordinance restricting public feeding of the homeless.”

The ordinance blocking the feeding of the homeless was put in place last Friday. The city has also recently passed a bunch of other laws aimed at shitting on homeless people. These include a law banning people from leaving their belongings unattended, tighter laws on public pissing, and a law to stop people from panhandling at medians.

Arnold has announced that he intends to sue the city for his right to give out food to the needy. “I will fight them as long as there is breath in my body,” he said.

He says, in the meantime, he will continue giving it out, despite it being illegal. On Wednesday, he went back out to give food to the homeless. After serving up “a chicken and vegetable dish with broccoli sauce” and a “cubed ham and pasta dish with a beautiful white onion celery sauce,” Arnold was once again accosted by police, who again charged him with violating the ordinance outlawing the feeding of the homeless.

“One of the police officers said ‘Drop that plate right now!’ as if I was carrying a weapon,” Arnold told ​ABC News.

“Thank God for Chef Arnold, I haven’t eaten all day,” said Eddie Hidalgo, a local homeless man who also spoke to the news channel. “He feeds a lot of people from the heart.”

Arnold faces up to 60 days in jail, as well as a $500 fine.

