Cry-Baby of the Week: A Kid Tried to Kill a Guy Because He Interrupted His Cartoons

It’s time, once again, to marvel at some idiots who don’t know how to handle the world:

Cry-Baby #1: Tang Chu

An apartment building in Guizhou, China. Photo by Flickr user Quentin Scouflaire.

The incident: A kid couldn’t hear the cartoon he was trying to watch because of construction work.

The appropriate response: Deal with it.

The actual response: He tried to kill the construction worker.

Earlier this week, a construction worker named Liu Mai was using a drill on the side of an apartment building in Guizhou, China. He was doing this while suspended 80 feet in the air from a safety harness.

Inside the building, a ten-year-old boy named Tang Chu was reportedly trying to watch cartoons, but couldn’t hear them over the sound of Liu’s drilling.

“I felt my safety rope shaking. I looked up to see what was wrong,” Liu told Xinhau News, according to a translation by Shanghaiist.

“Then I saw the boy cutting the rope with a knife. I shouted at him to stop, but he didn’t listen, and soon after, the rope was broke,” he added.

He was left hanging on to a second rope for 40 minutes until firemen and police were able to pull him to safety.

“I was petrified,” said Liu

The boy’s father, Tang Peng, said the boy received a telling off and “has promised he will not do something similar again”.

The family is also reported to have bought Liu a new rope, which was nice of them.

Pictures of the incident can be viewed here.

Cry-Baby #2: Oakleaf High School

The incident: A girl violated her school’s dress policy.

The appropriate response: Giving her a detention or sending her home to change or something.

The actual response: She was forced to wear an outfit with “DRESS CODE VIOLATION” written across it in giant letters.

Last week, on what was her third day at Oakleaf High School in Orange Park, Florida, 15-year-old Miranda Larkin was told by a teacher that her skirt was too short.

The school’s dress code states that students’ skirts must be knee length. As you can see from the above photo, Miranda’s was not. She says that, because she was new at the school, she wasn’t familiar with the skirt-length rule.

Miranda was sent to the school nurse’s office, where she was told she would have to put on a different outfit. “They told me I was going to have to change and put on the dress-code violation outfit,” she told ABC News.

The “dress-code violation outfit” turned out to be a bright yellow shirt with “DRESS CODE VIOLATION” written across the front, and red sweatpants with the same words written on the leg.

According to Miranda, she was told that the idea behind the outfit is to shame students into not violating the dress code again. “The school has said this is to embarrass you,” she said. “It’s supposed to embarrass you so you don’t do it again.”

“She put on the outfit in the bathroom and looked at herself in the mirror and just broke down. She started sobbing and broke out in hives,” Dianna Larkin, the girl’s mother, told FCN. Which may have been a bit much.

Also speaking to FCN, a spokesperson for the school said that students who violate the dress code are given the choice of staying in their clothes and going to in-school suspension, having a parent bring them a change of clothes or wearing the dress-code violation outfit.

Miranda denies that she was given those choices. “Those options aren’t presented to you,” she said. “People who have asked if they can call home for a change of clothes have been told no.”

Miranda’s mother plans to file a complaint with the Federal Educational Rights and Privacy Act, as she says the punishment violated her daughter’s right to privacy.

