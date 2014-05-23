Cry-Baby of the Week: A Woman Threatened to Shoot a Bunch of People in Burger King

It’s time, once again, to marvel at some idiots who don’t know how to handle the world:

Cry-Baby #1: Danielle Shea

The incident: A girl lied to her parents about going to college.

The appropriate response: Coming clean, apologising.

The actual response: She allegedly called in two bomb threats in an effort to stop her parents from finding out about her lies.

On Sunday of last week, Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut received a bomb threat by telephone.

The threat came from a female who said, “The bomb is in the library. “

The call came as the school was about to start their graduation ceremony. As a precaution, they decided to move the event to a second location to be safe.

After relocating over 5,000 parents and graduating students to a nearby sports centre, the school received another bomb threat, this time saying, “Several bombs are on campus. You haven’t cleared out graduation. That’s not a good idea.”

After searching the university for bombs and finding nothing, Hamden Police traced the calls to a phone registered to a girl called Danielle Shea. They located the phone using GPS and found it in Danielle’s possession at the graduation ceremony. She was wearing a cap and gown at the time.

An official from the school told the Courant that Danielle had been a student at the school until 2012, but had not re-enrolled to complete her studies.

According to police, Danielle had told her family she was still a student at the school, and had been pretending to attend classes there. Her family are reported to have been at the graduation ceremony, waiting to see her collect her diploma.

Danielle is also reported to have accepted money from her mother for tuition. Money that is currently “unaccounted for”.

She was arrested and charged with first-degree threatening and falsely reporting an incident.

According to the Courant, Judge Philip A Scarpellino said he was concerned that Danielle had made two separate threats “for very, very selfish minimal reasons” and refused her lawyer’s request for release without bail.

Danielle is currently out on a $10,000 (£5,960) bond. She is scheduled to appear in court again on the 2nd of June.

Cry-Baby #2: An unnamed woman in South Carolina.

The incident: A woman was served an allegedly stale Cinnabon® Minibon® Roll at Burger King.

The appropriate response: Eating it in silence and contemplating the poor choices you made in your life leading up to this point.

The actual response: The woman threatened to shoot everyone in the restaurant.

On Tuesday, an unnamed woman ordered some food at a Burger King in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was reportedly not happy with her order.

According to onlookers, the woman became enraged, claiming that the Cinnabon® Minibon® Roll she had been served was “not fresh”. Her rage reportedly intensified once employees informed her it was the last Cinnabon® Minibon® Roll.

Two friends of the unnamed angry woman also reportedly joined in, complaining that the service in the Burger King was “bad.”

According to police, the woman and her friends left the restaurant but returned a short while later and declared that she was going to “shoot everyone” inside the restaurant. She is also reported to have threatened to “shoot down the place”.

As she issued the threat, the woman allegedly had her hand inside her purse as though she were holding a gun.

Speaking to a local news channel, the manager of the Burger King said, “I know it’s a good product, but I’m not sure it’s that good.” Which is way more on-brand than I would manage to be, had I almost just been killed in my workplace.

Officers from Mount Pleasant Police Department were called, and arrived in time to see the suspects’ car leaving the scene, but were unable to catch up to them. Which, presumably, is the only high-speed police chase to ever be caused by a cinnamon roll.

