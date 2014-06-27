Cry-Baby of the Week

It’s time, once again, to marvel at some idiots who don’t know how to handle the world:

Cry-Baby #1: Melissa Parsons

The incident: A park ranger danced while on the job.

The appropriate response: Smiling or cringing, depending on your age and if you’re related to the park ranger.

The actual response: A woman filmed him dancing, complained to his bosses that it was obscene, and got him fired.

Up until last week Deryl Nelson, a park ranger in Chattanooga, TN, was known as “the dancing park ranger”. He was known as this, obviously, because he would often dance while on duty.

His on-duty dance sessions started about a year ago, when he joined a group of people who were in the park dancing to ‘the Macarena’. People reacted well to it, so it became his “thing.”

Earlier this month, Deryl was filmed dancing by a woman named Melissa Parsons. You can see parts of the video in the news clip above. If you’re unable to watch the video, it shows a slightly-dorky middle aged man dancing like a drunk dad at a wedding.

Melissa said she filmed it because she and others were offended by Deryl’s explicit moves. “As a parent and seeing all the parents that were covering their kids eyes and turning their heads away…” she told News Channel 9. “It wasn’t something you would expect to see in Coolidge Park or anywhere from a grown man, especially a man in uniform.”

“He went all the way down to the ground, he came back up from the ground, he was grabbing areas that you would see on a rated-R movie,” she went on.

Melissa sent the video to the public works department, who fired Deryl. They listed “conduct unbecoming of an employee” and “inefficiency or negligence in performance of duties” as the reasons for his termination.

After finding out that she’d gotten the man fired, News Channel 9 reports that Melissa said, “something needed to be done, whether it be fire him or reprimand him, but it was at the city’s discretion to do so.”

Cry-Baby #2: Joel Valerio

The incident: A man locked himself out of his car.

The appropriate response: Calling AAA or breaking a window or something.

The actual response: After 911 operators refused to come and help him, he allegedly set fire to a bakery.

Early last Tuesday morning, 24-year-old Joel Valerio locked himself out of his car in Leominster, MA.

According to CBS Boston, he went to a nearby convenience store to ask for a hanger, which he attempted to use to get into the car. It didn’t work.

So Joel called 911 and asked them to help him out. As it’s local policy to only help people who are locked out of their car in an emergency (like if a child is locked in the car) the operator told Joel that there was nothing they could do.

Security camera footage shows that Joel then spent a few hours wandering around the parking lot, stopping a couple of times to fish around in a dumpster.

According to police, he then went behind a bakery and started a fire. Within 40 minutes, the building was completely engulfed in flames.

“Our detective believes he was angry that police and fire wouldn’t help him unlock his car and he set a fire because of that,” said Lieutenant Michael Goldman of Leominster Police.

The bakery was seriously damaged and has had to close for business. Speaking to CBS, the owner of the bakery Bob Addonizio said, “I’ve been brought up to respect people and their property but apparently this gentleman did not care about me or my family or anyone else.”

Nobody was injured in the fire.

Joel was charged with felony arson and is currently in police custody.

