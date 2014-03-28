Cry-Baby of the Week

It’s time, once again, to marvel at some idiots who don’t know how to handle the world:

Cry-Baby #1: Caprock Academy

The incident: A girl shaved her head to support her friend who is suffering from cancer.

The appropriate response: Raising some money to donate to charity on her behalf or something.

The actual response: She was suspended from school.

Kamryn Renfro is a nine-year-old girl from Grand Junction, Colorado.

Her best friend, Delaney Clements, has been battling neuroblastoma, a type of cancer that affects children, for several years.

As a result of her cancer treatment, Delaney lost her hair. Something that she’s not too psyched about: “People would sometimes call me a boy even though I was all dressed in pink,” she told CBS News.

Because Kamryn didn’t want her friend to “feel left out,” she decided to shave her head, too.

“She was like, really excited and she was jumping up and down that I did it,” Kamryn told USA Today.

The staff of Caprock Academy, the school that Kamryn attends, were not quite as excited though. When Kamryn arrived for classes on Monday, she was told that her haircut violated the school’s dress code, and turned away from her classes.

That evening, Kamryn’s mother, Jamie Renfro, emailed the school explaining why Kamryn had shaved her head. But, she says, a member of the school’s staff responded by phone, telling her that Kamryn would not be allowed to return to school until her hair had grown back.

As is often the case with these type of stories where zero-tolerance policies trump common sense, the school changed its mind once the story received national attention. In a special meeting the school’s board held on Tuesday, the board of directors voted 3-1 to allow Kamryn to return to classes. Local news coverage of the meeting didn’t specify what the fuck was wrong with the one person who voted against Kamryn’s return.

Cry-Baby #2: Walnut Groves Elementary School

The incident: A woman consoled her autistic child, who was having a panic attack in class.

The appropriate response: Nothing.

The actual response: She was arrested for trespassing on school property.

Last Thursday, Niakea Williams (pictured above) received a call from a teacher at Walnut Groves Elementary School in Ferguson, Missouri.

The teacher told her that Michael, her autistic son who is a student at the school, was panicking in one of his classes.

Niakea rushed to the school.

As the staff there know Niakea, she was buzzed into the reception area upon arrival.

“I saw a teacher and she said ‘Ms Williams, what’s wrong?’ I said ‘something is wrong with Mikey’ and proceeded to go straight to my son,” Niakea told KMOV St. Louis.

Niakea says that she then went to her son’s classroom, where she found him having a panic attack. She immediately started to console him.

The school’s principal then allegedly entered and told Niakea that she’d violated the school’s visitor policy by not signing in at reception. “I didn’t sign the book, but I had to check on my son,” said Niakea.

Niakea says that she told the principal to bring her the sign-in book, but was told that the school had already called the police. According to Niakea, the principal knows who she is. She claims they’d even had a meeting the day before the incident.

Calverton Police sent four officers to respond to the call, which was processed as an “unauthorised entry to a school.” The school was also put on lockdown for 12 minutes.

“They escorted me away from my son, who already had emotional distress. Four officers told me to turn around and put my hands behind my back,” said Niakea.

Niakea was taken to the police station on trespassing charges and released shortly after. Speaking of the incident, she said, “I feel like today I got arrested for being a concerned parent.”

