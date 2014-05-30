Cry-Baby of the Week

It’s time, once again, to marvel at some idiots who don’t know how to handle the world:

Cry-Baby #1:Tatyana Granada

Screencaps via CTV Calgary

The incident: A woman was sent to prison for three years after being caught putting needles in the bread at her local supermarket.

The appropriate response: Being thankful that you weren’t imprisoned for longer.

The actual response: She is suing the supermarket as she claims that being sent to prison has ruined her life.

Back in 2012, Calgary resident Tatyana Granada (pictured above) was sent to prison for placing pins, needles and “other objects” into bakery and dairy items in her local Co-Op.

During the trial, she confessed that she’d tampered with the food to get back at the store, as they had previously banned her for shoplifting.

She was sentenced to three years in prison, but ended up being released on parole in March of this year.

Now, according to CTV Calgary, Tatyana has launched a $7.3 million defamation lawsuit against Co-Op, claiming that being convicted of the crimes led to emotional distress and material loss.

She claims that being arrested caused her “loss of family honour,” which led to her husband taking his own life.

She also claims that the negative attention she received from the media and online as a result of her food-tampering has affected her ability to get a job. This is something that, presumably, will not be helped by launching a frivolous lawsuit against the victims of her crime.

Tatyana intends to represent herself in court. Probably best not to waste money on a lawyer for this one, eh?

Cry-Baby #2: Leah Mackay

The incident: A woman was asked to calm down after shouting obscenities on a bus.

The appropriate response: Realising you’re being a dick and shutting up.

The actual response: She attacked three small children.

On Thursday of last week, 44-year-old Leah Mackay boarded a bus in Langley, Canada.

Leah allegedly got into an argument with the bus driver after refusing to pay her fare. According to onlookers, she was swearing and shouting.

An unnamed mother of three reportedly stepped in and asked Leah to calm down.

Leah opted not to take the mother’s advice, and decided instead to (allegedly) say, “I don’t give a fuck about your kids, I’m going to kill them and kill you and spit on their graves.” Which is the exact opposite of calming down.

According to one witness, Leah then threw a cup of coffee at the woman’s youngest child, which is less than one year old.

In a video of what happened next (which is embedded above) the mother of the children can be seen repeatedly punching the coffee-thrower in the face while screaming “DON’T FUCKING TOUCH MY KIDS!” – which may be the first time an appropriate reaction has ever been featured in this column.

The mother is reported to have exited the bus with Leah following her.

According to police, Leah then took out a knife before shoving the woman’s four-year-old daughter, and kicking her two-year-old daughter in the back.

Police were notified and arrested Leah at her home. She is being held on multiple charges. None of the children she allegedly attacked were seriously injured.

