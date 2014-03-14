Cry-Baby of the Week

It’s time, once again, to marvel at some idiots who don’t know how to handle the world:

Cry-Baby #1: Randall Scott

The incident: A teacher who repeatedly tweeted “OBAMA IS A PUSSY” was not invited to an event that Obama was attending.

The appropriate response: Nothing.

The actual response: He wrote letters to various news outlets and politicians, claiming his right to free speech was being violated.

Randall Scott is a social studies teacher at Coral Reef Senior High School in Miami, Florida. He describes himself as a “virulent anti-Communist and hater of Obamism.”

He likes to express his anti-Obama views on his Twitter account, where he has described the president as a “weed smoking Kenyan,” a “pussy”, and a “commie bastard”. He’s also called Michelle Obama “evil”, and referred to Hillary Clinton as a “hoe”.

Earlier this month, Obama delivered a speech at Randall’s school. In the run up to the event, the school’s principal reportedly sent out an email to staff asking them not to post about Obama on social media until after the event.

Randall responded to this by posting several anti-Obama images to his Twitter and Instagram accounts with the message “OBAMA IS A PUSSY”.

According to a spokesperson for the school district, the venue was not big enough for all of the school’s staff and students to attend. They say they had to make the decision who to exclude from the event.

Shockingly, Randall was not invited.

The next day, he posted an open letter about the incident to his Instagram account. In the letter he explained that he had been “excluded” from the event. Adding, “I feel I was singled out for using my right to free speech.”

He also claimed to have sent copies of the letter to “my senator, congresswoman, every local tv news channel, every cool person at Fox News and Rush.”

In an interview with his local news station, WPLG, Randall said that he wanted “whoever is responsible for this to publicly apologise for discriminating against me because of my political views.”

The station also reported that several students have asked to leave Randall’s class due to political statements he has made.

Randall plans on retiring at the end of this school year.

Cry-Baby #2: The parents and busybodies of Putnam County, Florida

The incident: A class of children were shown an anti-bullying film.

The appropriate response: Nothing.

The actual response: Parents and local religious leaders complained to the school board, saying that the film was anti-Christian.

Last month, 100 students aged 14-18 were shown an anti-bullying film called Love Is All You Need at Palatka High School in Putnam County, Florida.

The film is set in a fictional world where heterosexuals make up the minority, and homosexuality is the norm. In the film, gay kids pick on a straight girl for being straight, causing her to commit suicide by slitting her wrists. It is, obviously, to make the point that bullying someone because of their sexuality is a bad thing to do.

Many people were upset by this.

Failing to see the irony of the situation, dozens of parents, local religious leaders and general busybodies piled into a March 4th school board meeting to complain that their children had been forced to watch something that featured gay stuff.

Speaking at the meeting, John Iskat, a local pastor who was one of six pastors that spoke during the meeting, said, “That video had nothing to do with bullying. It had to do with a militant sodomite agenda.”

Timothy Hall, another pastor who spoke at the meeting, said the film “was intended to indoctrinate and persuade students to a particular point of view.”

Sandy Parker, a mother whose child watched the film, objected to, “the very idea that parental protectiveness has been overwhelmed by relentless pressure from a society that seems determined to expose its young to every perversion and peril in an effort to prepare them for harsh and dangerous future.” Which, presumably, means she would prefer her children to attend a school that doesn’t prepare them for the future. I’m not totally sure what that would entail.

Speaking to the Jacksonville Times-Union, the film’s director, Kim Rocco Shields, defended the film. “I firmly believe in love thy neighbour as thyself,” she said. “How can we love someone as ourselves if we don’t put ourselves in their shoes?”

Jeremy Rhoden, the teacher who showed the film received a verbal reprimanding for showing the film without first seeking the principal’s concent. He said that he’d decided to screen the film to students as he had previously endured bullying as a gay man.

