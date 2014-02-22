Cry-Baby of the Week

It’s time, once again, to marvel at some idiots who don’t know how to handle the world!

Cry-Baby #1: Judy Cox

via KUTV – hat tip to @jiveaficionado (screencaps via PacSun and WGNTV)

The incident: A woman saw a shirt she found offensive on display in a shop window.

The appropriate response: Nothing.

The actual response: She spent almost $600 buying out the shop’s entire stock.

Earlier this week, Judy Cox was shopping with her 18-year-old son at University Mall in Orem, Utah.

As she walked past a PacSun shop, she saw several T-shirts printed with images of women in various states of undress (the most explicit of which can be seen above).

Judy was offended. She told 4Utah News, “I was most concerned about the youth and the children that would be viewing this.”

She went into the shop and spoke with the manager about taking the display down.

The manager told Judy that, though she agreed the shirts were offensive, she was unable to do anything about the display without permission from Pac Sun’s corporate offices.

So Judy decided to buy up all of the shirts to remove them from public view. There were 19 left in stock, which cost her about $600 to buy.

Judy says she plans to return the shirts to the shop on the last day of PacSun’s 60-day return policy. She also intends to meet with city officials to try to figure out if the shirts violate any local laws. Judy also seems like a super fun and chill lady.

Cry-Baby #2: Anders Breivik

The incident: A mass murderer was unhappy that he only has access to a Playstation 2 in prison.

The appropriate response: Nothing. Soz.

The actual response: He’s threatening to go on hunger strike.



In 2011, Anders Breivik detonated a bomb before in Oslo before going on a shooting spree on the nearby island of Utøya, killing a total of 77 people. Unsurprisingly, Anders is currently in prison for this.

Earlier this week, Anders sent a letter to various media outlets, complaining about his treatment. In the letter, Anders described the conditions he was being held in as “torture”. He laid out 12 demands that Norway must meet in order to stop him from going on hunger strike.

Among the issues Anders raised in his letter was the type of computer he gets to play games on. Anders currently has a PS2, something he is NOT happy about. “Other inmates have access to adult games while I only have the right to play less interesting kids’ games. One example is Rayman Revolution, a game aimed at three-year-olds,” he wrote. Instead, Anders would like a PlayStation 3, “with access to more adult games that I get to choose myself”.

He also asked for a sofa to replace the “painful chair” he currently has to sit on, as well as a bigger gym.

“You’ve put me in hell, and I won’t manage to survive that long,” he wrote. “You are killing me.”

I didn’t know they had Rayman Revolution in hell. It makes me think that maybe it’s not all that bad; it’s actually a pretty great game.

Other demands included an end to daily physical searches, access to a PC and an increase in his weekly allowance.

He said that, unless his terms were met, he will starve himself to death.

Anders did not specify when he intends to start his hunger strike, but warned that, if he does go through with it, the consequences will be dire. “If I die, all of Europe’s right-wing extremists will know exactly who it was that tortured me to death.”



Meh.

