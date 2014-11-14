Cry-Baby of the Week: A Park Banned Unaccompanied Adults in Case They’re Paedophiles

It’s time, once again, to marvel at some idiots who don’t know how to handle the world:

Screencap via ​Puxton Park

Cry-Baby #1: Puxton Park

​

Videos by VICE

The incident: A bird enthusiast attempted to visit a falconry exhibit at a family fun park.

The appropriate response: Paying for entry. Looking at some birds. Maybe taking some photos of the birds? I don’t really know what you do at a falconry exhibit, to be honest.

The actual response: He was told that he could not enter the park, as single adults are not allowed inside in case they’re pedophiles.

Puxton Park is a “family-oriented leisure attraction” near Weston-super-Mare, England. According to ​its website, it features a couple of rides, some playgrounds, a petting zoo, and a falconry center.

Last week 54-year-old grandfather and bird enthusiast Matthew Richards drove 25 miles from his home in Somerset, England, to go and see the falcons at the park.

When he attempted to enter, he was told he was not allowed in as a single man with no children, for child protection reasons.

Speaking to ​his local paper, Matthew said he wasn’t all that happy about being turned away, as the park’s brochure made no mention of the policy regarding childless adults. “I was frankly amazed. I was told the rule applies to single men, and women, for the protection of children,” he said.

Alistair Mead, the managing director of the park, defended the policy to the paper. “There is a lot in the headlines about pedophiles and things that are going on with children,” he said. “I think if I did a survey of 100 of our customers they would agree that we are doing the right thing.”

Cry-Baby #2: John Richard Valenzuela

​



Screencap via Google Maps

The incident: A man suspected his daughter was cheating at a game of Battleship.

The appropriate response: Playing with someone else.

The actual response: He allegedly pointed a loaded gun at her head.

Last Saturday, according to Utah County Sherrif’s officers, 68-year-old John Valenzuela was playing a game of Battleship with his 17-year-old daughter in his trailer just outside of Genola, Utah.

During the game, John reportedly began to suspect that his daughter was cheating. It’s not specified why he thought this.

John allegedly started yelling at his daughter and smashed the Battleship game.

Then, police say, the daughter tried to leave the trailer, and John physically stopped her. He then allegedly took out a loaded rifle, which he pointed at the girl “at least twice.”

During this, the daughter was able to call 9-1-1 several times, but was not able to say where she was. Police used GPS technology to trace her to the trailer, and sent officers to investigate.

When they arrived, they arrested John, who was, according to ​a report on KUTV, “very drunk.”

He was taken into custody and charged with a “slew of charges,” including aggravated assault and unlawful detention.

The daughter, who does not live with her father, has been returned to the foster family she had been staying with.

Which of these guys is the bigger cry-baby? Let us know in this poll down here:



Previously: ​A woman who drove her car into a couple that took her parking spot vs. some people w​ho arrested a 90-year-old man for feeding the homeless

Winner: The people who arrested a guy for feeding homeless people!!!

Follow Jamie Lee Curtis Taete on ​Twitter.