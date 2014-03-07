Cry-Baby of the Week

It’s time, once again, to marvel at some chumps who don’t know how to handle the world:

Cry-Baby #1: Rachel Canning

Photos via Facebook.

The incident: A girl’s parents wouldn’t pay for her college tuition or buy her a new car.

The appropriate response: Loans/jobs.

The actual response: She sued them.

Earlier this week, 18-year-old honour student Rachel Canning filed a lawsuit against her parents in Morristown, New Jersey.

In her suit, Rachel claims that her parents have failed to financially support her since she moved out of their house last October. She is suing them for money to pay for a bunch of stuff, including her college tuition.

In court documents, she wrote: “My parents simply will not help me any longer. They want nothing to do with me and refuse to even help me financially outside the home although they certainly have the ability to do so. … I am unable to support myself and provide for my food, shelter, clothing, transportation and education.”

Rachel is asking that her parents pay for her tuition at the private high school she attends, as well as the college course she is due to start in the fall. She also wants them to give her a weekly allowance, cover her “transportation” and reimburse her attorney fees.

There is some dispute over what made Rachel leave the family home last October. Rachel claims that her parents had been abusive and kicked her out when she turned 18. Her parents claim that she moved out voluntarily because she didn’t want to follow their rules RE chores, boyfriends and curfews.

According to Buzzfeed, a representative for Child Protective Services visited the Canning family home last year after Rachel complained to a teacher that her parents were abusing her. The representative reportedly left three hours later, after determining that Rachel was “spoiled.”

“Private school, new car, college education: that all comes with living under our roof,” her dad, Sean, told WABC-TV.

The case made it to court yesterday. A New Jersey family court judge ruled that Rachel’s parents would not have to pay for her high school tuition.

They delayed a ruling in the decision over college fees, asking lawyers to consider whether it’s a good idea to “establish precedent where parents live in fear of establishing rules of the house.”

The next hearing is scheduled for April 22nd.

Cry-Baby #2: Matthew Bossard and Leticia Kagele

The incident: A drunk couple were denied service at a pizza place because they were too drunk.

The appropriate response: Maybe some small amount of pleading, before giving up and going home.

The actual response: They tried to burn down the pizza place with its employees inside.

On Monday of this week, 32-year-old Matthew Bossard and his 36-year-old girlfriend Leticia Kagele (both pictured above) spent the evening eating pizza and drinking at a pizza place called Whirled Pies in Eugene, Oregon.

Eventually, they got so drunk that staff at the restaurant decided to cut them off, and refused them service.

The restaurant’s employees managed to make the couple leave, then locked the doors to keep them out.

Presumably the pizza at Whirled Pies is really good, because Matthew and Leticia reportedly smashed their way through the glass doors of the restaurant to get back inside.

The shop’s employees locked themselves in the basement and called the police. As they did this, Matthew allegedly fashioned a molotov cocktail using a curtain and a jar of home made moonshine they had with them. According to police, Matthew then lit and threw it.

Matthew and Leticia were caught and arrested at the scene. Matthew is charged with arson, burglary and criminal Mischeif. Leticia with arson and burglary.

