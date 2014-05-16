Cry-Baby of the Week

It’s time, once again, to despair at some idiots who don’t know how to handle the world:

Cry-Baby #1: The Organisers of the 14th Annual Richmond Homeschool Prom

(Photos via Wine & Marble)

The incident: A girl wore the above dress to her prom.

The appropriate response: Nothing.

The actual response: She was thrown out of the prom.

Clare Ettinger is a 17-year-old homeschooled girl in Richmond, Virginia. Last week she attended a prom for local homeschooled kids.

Before attending the event, Clare consulted the organiser’s dress code, which stated that a girl’s dress must be “finger length” – meaning that, if a girl’s arms are placed at her side, the dress can be no shorter than where her fingers rest. As you can see from the above photo, Clare’s dress is of that length.

According to Clare, when she arrived at the prom with her boyfriend, one of the organisers – who she refers to as Mrs D – stopped her to tell her that her dress was too short. After showing the woman that her dress was, in fact, finger length, Clare was allowed into the event.

In a blog post she wrote about the incident, Clare says that there were lots of girls there wearing dresses shorter than hers who had gone unnoticed because they’re not as tall as she is. “I was surrounded by girls in much shorter dresses then me, albeit they were shorter, and therefore stood out less in the crowd, but it was still frustrating,” she wrote.

In the post, Clare goes on to explain that she was standing around talking with some friends when she became aware of a group of dads watching her: “[We were] a little grossed out by all the dads on the balcony above the dance floor, ogling and talking amongst themselves.”

Clare says she was suddenly approached by Mrs D and asked to step into another room. When she did, she was told that some of the dads had complained about the way she was dancing and the length of her dress. “I was told that the way I dressed and moved my body was causing men to think inappropriately about me,” said Claire.

After attempting to convince the organisers to let her stay, Clare and six of her friends were kicked out of the prom. Clare’s friends were given refunds but Clare says she was not. Clare is asking that the school apologise and refund her ticket,

In her blog post, Clare also admits to shouting abuse at the security guards as she was leaving, as well as flipping them off. Which I can’t imagine is going to help her case for a refund/apology.



Cry-Baby #2: Carlos Blue and Monte A Johnson



(Carlos Blue and Monte A Johnson)

The incident: Some kids asked a man to buy them beer and he refused.

The appropriate response: Moving on to another person.

The actual response: They attempted to rob him, then shot him.

On Tuesday of this week, 47-year-old David B Porter Sr. went to buy something from a liquor store in Pine Lawn, Missouri.

As he entered the store, he was approached by a 17-year-old named Carlos Blue. According to police, Carlos asked David to buy beer for him and David declined.

Police say that when David came out of the store, Carlos was waiting for him and confronted him, demanding his wallet. When David refused to hand it over, Carlos shot him in the back, injuring him.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Carlos and another teenager, 19-year-old Monte A Johnson, rummaging through the unconscious victim’s pockets.

Carlos was charged with first degree assault, first degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action. His buddy was charged with robbery.

David’s injuries were described as “serious” but not life threatening. The kids presumably never got their beer.

