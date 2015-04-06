Cry-Baby of the Week: A Cop Was Ordered to Get Counseling After Posing for a Photo with Snoop Dogg

It’s time, once again, to marvel at some idiots who don’t know how to handle the world:

Cry-Baby #1: The Texas Department of Public Safety and Transportation

Videos by VICE

Photo via Snoop Dogg’s Instagram

The incident: A state trooper posed for a photo with Snoop Dogg.

The appropriate response: Nothing.

The actual response: He was ordered to undergo counseling.

Two weeks ago, while at the South by Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas State Trooper Sergeant Billy L. Spears posed for a photo with Snoop Dogg.

Snoop posted the photo on his Instagram page with the caption “Me n my deputy dogg.” The caption was followed by an emoji of a gun and two of stars.

Some time after this, a supervisor from the Texas Department of Public Safety and Transportation drove 40 miles to hand-deliver a counseling order to Billy.

Billy’s lawyer, Ty Clevenger, posted the order online on Wednesday. “While working a secondary employment job, Trooper Spears took a photo with a public figure who has a well-known criminal background including numerous drug charges,” it reads. “It reflects poorly on the agency.”

The lawyer claims that his client didn’t know about Snoop’s criminal background. “Believe it or not, some folks don’t watch TMZ or read People Magazine,” he wrote.

Ty also claims that the real reason the citation was given was as an “act of retaliation against Billy” because he “reported misconduct by an officer from another agency last year.”

Billy is reportedly not able to appeal the citation as it is technically not a formal disciplinary action. However, according to Ty, the counseling will still go on Billy’s personnel record, and could harm his eligibility for future promotions.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety and Transportation refused to comment on the case, saying that the agency does not comment on personnel issues unless they result in disciplinary action.

Cry-Baby #2: An unnamed Wawa customer and Wawa

Screencaps via Google Maps and Asbury Park Press

The incident: A gas station attendant used a toy of a boy peeing to clean a woman’s side mirror.

The appropriate response: Tittering.

The appropriate response: The passenger in the car reportedly complained that she was being sexually harassed, and the attendant was fired.

Until last Wednesday, 57-year-old Mike Cuzzo of Brick, New Jersey, was an extremely popular attendant at a local Wawa gas station.

His popularity seems to stem from the fact that he was a lovable Michael Scott–type figure while at work. According to a report on APP, he would wear a clown nose or a tuxedo (as pictured above) to work some days. Another time, he dyed his hair and beard pink for breast cancer awareness.

“The world would be a better place if everybody got to meet this man,” said one customer.

This changed last week, after an incident in which Mike used a plastic toy of a peeing boy (pictured above) to clean the side mirrors of a woman’s car. This was apparently something he did regularly.

According to a post on Patch, the driver of the car laughed as he did this. “But then the passenger, who I hadn’t seen at first, leaned over and said, ‘That’s sexual harassment,’” said Mike.

Mike claims he was brought into an office to speak to two managers later that day. The managers, he says, fired him on the spot.

He also reportedly lost 18,000 Goosebumps points he’d accumulated, too. I don’t really know what that means, but it definitely doesn’t sound good.

On Sunday, a crowd of Mike’s supporters gathered outside the Wawa to protest Mike’s firing. “People who treat customers the way he does and did don’t deserve what happened to him,” said one.

Another said that he planned to boycott Wawa over their decision to fire Mike: “No more Wawa coffee, no more Wawa gas, no more Wawa cigarettes, no more Wawa.”



In a statement, a representative for Wawa denied that Mike was let go just because of the peeing toy incident. “We would never make a decision about any associate based on a single isolated incident like this,” the statement reads. “Decisions like these are extremely difficult and are only made after a series of steps and discussions take place.”

On Wednesday, USA Today reported that Mike had been approached about a job with a nearby auto company.

Previously: A woman fired a gun into a McDonald’s because they forgot to put bacon on her cheeseburger and a 12-year-old allegedly tried to poison her mom for confiscating her iPhone.

Winner: The alleged iPhone poisoner!!!

Follow Jamie Lee Curtis Taete on Twitter.