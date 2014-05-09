Cry-Baby of the Week

It’s time, once again, to marvel at some idiots who don’t know how to handle the world:

Cry-Baby #1: Bryan Mackenzie

The incident: A kid grew his hair long in order to donate his hair to cancer victims.

The appropriate response: Making a donation to a charity in his name or something.

The actual response: His coach told him he’s not allowed to play with his baseball team until he cuts his hair short.

Until Wednesday, 16-year-old Liam Nazarek was a member of a baseball team called the Junior Dust Devils in Pincher Creek, Canada.

Liam currently has long hair, as he has been growing it for a year with the intention of eventually donating it to a charity that makes wigs for children with cancer.

Before the team’s game on Wednesday, Liam was told by the coach, Bryan Mackenzie, that he had to either cut his hair off, or sit out the rest of the season’s games.

Liam’s mother, Kimberley Jorgensen, filmed the exchange with coach Mackenzie and posted it to Facebook.

In the video, the coach is seen explaining that Liam must get get his hair cut “if he wants to continue to play baseball.”

“Hair is not a rule in baseball,” Kimberley can be heard telling the coach. “It is for me,” he responds.

Despite there being a fairly large online backlash against the coach, the baseball league has sided with him. In a statement, a representative for the league wrote, “The parent in this situation manipulated the situation using social media. This is totally unacceptable if not only because it sets a terrible example for our children. There was no respect in this situation whatsoever.”

After hearing news of Liam’s suspension, a team in a neighboring town has offered to let Liam play for them. He has yet to decide whether or not to take them up on their offer.

Cry-Baby #2: Needville High School

The incident: A kid refused to stand during the Pledge of Allegiance.

The appropriate response: Raising one fist in the air and saying “right on, man.”

The actual response: He was suspended from school.

On Wednesday, 15-year old Mason Michalec was in class at Needville High School in Needville, Texas.

Because Texas is in America and America is weird, it’s customary for the class to have a moment of silence, recite the Pledge of Allegiance and also say something called the Texas Pledge at the start of each school day.

While the class did this, Mason stayed seated and silent.

In the KHOU news video above, which features some VERY snazzy editing (including a ripple wipe!), Mason explained that he’s been refusing to stand during the pledge for the last few months. “I’m really tired of our government taking advantage of us,” he explained. “I don’t agree with the NSA spying on us and I don’t agree with CISPA or any of the internet laws.”

Generally, his protest hasn’t caused any problems. But on Wednesday, Mason’s class had a different teacher. The teacher, who hasn’t been named, reportedly told Mason to get up. When he refused, he was sent to the principal.

The principal gave Mason a two day in-school suspension. He was also told that he would be given an additional two days of the punishment each time he refused to stand during the pledge.

Mason told KHOU that he intends to continue his protest and face the punishment. “I think it’s time that people do something for themselves and stop taking whatever’s handed to them… I’m angry and frustrated and annoyed that they would try to write me up for something I have the right to do.”

