Listen to Cult Leader’s Sludgy and Depressive Bruiser of a Debut Album ‘Lightless Walk’

Cult Leader is a band from Salt Lake City, UT that play metallic and grimy hardcore. Today we’re premiering their debut full-length record Lightless Walk via Deathwish Inc. The record is produced by the one and only Kurt Ballou of Godcity recording and Converge, and to reflect that it features the band’s most intense material to date. Album opener “Great I Am” wastes no time in getting to what you came for: completely crushing, fast paced hardcore. But it isn’t just a complete onslaught. Instead of relying on how well they can play these über fast songs, they take the effects and textures of what made them so great, and slow it down massively. “A Good Life” takes what they do best, and turn it into a real work of sludgey art. It’s a nice breath of air before the band continues the slide into hell with crushers like “Gutter Gods” and “Hate Offering.” Cult Leader is ready to make their mark on the world, pushing how malleable heavy music can be.

Listen to the album below, pre-order your copy of the record before it comes out and catch the band on tour at the following dates:

10.17 – Tucson, AZ @ Southwest Terror Fest (w/ Sleep, Goya + more)

10.19 – Kansas City, MO @ The Loft

10.20 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean Downstairs

10.21 – Toronto, ON @ Parts and Labour

10.22 – Montreal, QC @ Turbohaus

10.23 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Acheron (w/ The Banner)

10.24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

10.25 – Boston, MA @ Middle East Upstairs

10.26 – Baltimore, MD @ Charm City Art Space

10.27 – Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter

10.28 – Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern

10.29 – Orlando, FL @ Backbooth

10.30 – Tampa, FL @ Epic Problem

10.31 – Gainesville, FL @ The Fest (Wooly’s w/ Modern Life is War, Loma Prieta + more)

11.01 – Jacksonville, FL @ Birdhouse

11.02 – Atlanta, GA @ 529

11.03 – Nashville, TN @ The End

11.04 – Memphis, TN @ Hi-Tone

11.05-08 – Austin, TX @ Fun Fun Fun Nites

11.09 – Fort Worth, TX @ 1919 Hemphill

11.10 – Wichita, KS @ Rock Island Live

11.11 – Denver, CO @ 7th Circle