50 Cent Has Filed for Bankruptcy

Rapper-turned-actor-turned-video game protagonist Curtis Jackson, aka 50 Cent, has just filed for bankruptcy, Noisey reports. The 40-year-old rapper, who’s estimated net worth was $155 million in May, has now reported assets and debts between $10 million and $50 million.

The filing occurred three days after Jackson lost the lawsuit against Rick Ross’s former partner, Lavonia Leviston. Jackson was sentenced to pay $5 million after intentionally leaking her private sex-tape—an amount that may still increase in value, since Fiddy never actually showed up for the trial or the verdict.

The bankruptcy is a bit of a shock, since 50 Cent is known to be one of hip-hop’s most successful businessmen. The rapper’s stake in Vitamin Water was reported to have earned him around $100 million and, just five days ago, the New York Times did a profile on his exceptional business instincts and thriving career.

Sorry, Fiddy. Time to get rich again or die trying.