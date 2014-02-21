Daft Punk, Justin Timberlake, Miley Cyrus and Alicia Keys are all on the new Pharrell album

I spent an hour and a half with Pharrell yesterday while he played his new album, Girl, in its entirety.

The whole record is gorgeous, an ode, in Pharrell’s words, “to woman everywhere”. It’s eleven tracks long and features a bunch of special guests including Daft Punk.The duo sing backing vocals on “Gust of Wind”, a track that sounds sort of like a prelude to the 4AM island party of “Get Lucky” and was so devastatingly brilliant that P did a trigger-finger rewind and pulled it back to the beginning.

Me and my boy

Other guests on the record include Justin Timberlake, Miley Cyrus and Alicia Keys. Hans Zimmer scored the strings. It’s fair to say Pharrell is not fucking around. We’ll have an in-depth track-by-track on Noisey later today.

The album is out 3rd March and avaliable to pre-order now.

