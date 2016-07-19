Dancing on Her Own: Shooting the Shit with Robyn

Robyn is one of the finest pop stars around. That’s just a fact. We’ve seen her through many stages—a teen singer, a label with a punk rock heart, a purveyor of edgy electropop as much as some of the most poignant songs around. “Call Your Girlfriend,” “Dancing on My Own,” the oscillating goodness of “Hang with Me”—tunes that make your heart ache and your hips move.

Most recently she’s been working with Royksopp and as La Bagatelle Magique, but the Swedish singer hasn’t released a solo record since the Body Talk trilogy back in 2010. So when she popped over to NYC recently VICE sat down with her to see what was going down.