Daniel Sturridge Just Covered Drake’s “Too Much”, Continuing the Legacy of Footballers Rapping

While a lot of things in football can change pretty rapidly (haircuts, girlfriends, the fortunes of Southampton FC), some things can stay exactly the same: corruption and the never-ending relationship between footballers, music, and footballers trying to make music.

England’s only hipster footballer, Daniel Sturridge has long been more Ace Hotel than Mahiki, and now he’s infiltrating Anfield with his HBA-wearing ways. Teaming up with Jordan Ibe (widely tipped to be Sturridge’s future hype man), Sturridge has serenaded the subscribers to Liverpool’s YouTube account with a rendition of Drake’s “Too Much”.

Let’s be honest – his rapping could do with a bit of practice (his flow is a bit like Adrian Chiles attempting to read lyrics from an autocue) but his impression of Sampha is spot on. Could Sturridge really be the golden hope that FIFA’s extra-curriculur music club has been waiting for? Let’s take a look at a few other contenders trying to score a deal with Def Jam. Bradley Wright Philips sends for Yannick Bolasie The main takeaway from this video isn’t the fact Bradley Wright Philips sent for Yannick Bolasie using the unique medium of GRMDaily. No, the main takeaway is (A) we’re living in 2014 and people are recording using potatoes and (B) PLEASE SIGN THE APPEAL TO BAN VERTICAL VIDEOS FROM YOUTUBE. Yannick Bolasie sends for Bradley Wright Philips

Sure – the same two comments apply to Yannick Bolasie’s response. But we can forgive his ineptitude with a Samsung Galaxy because he slays BWP in a manner not seen since the infamous clash between Raheem Sterling and Ross Barkley behind the bins after practice.

Clint Dempsey AKA Deuce AKA It’s Your Boy AKA Here’s a Footballer Rapping

We covered Deuce back when the World Cup of Music took place back in July. But to re-cap: he shouts out DJ Screw and raps things that don’t make sense like “this ain’t Friday Night Lights / but I got the infrared”.

Andy Cole – Outstanding

Andy Cole’s “Outstanding” seems destined for greatness. It has a smooth hook, ad-libs, a pumping hip-hop beat, and an American accent – all key ingredients in making a succesful rap-track. Anyone know why it didn’t suceed?

Morten Gamst Pedersen, John Arne Riise and Eric Huseklepp Predicting Yung Lean

Norwegien footballer Erik Huseklepp is a trend-setter. Yes, he’s not just the reason that a thousand other boys and girls in his native country have blonde hair, but he’s also the forerunner to a Scandinavian rap scene that includes Yung Lean, Gravity Boys, and JJ. I don’t have a clue what they’re saying in this video but I’m going to take a wild guess and suggest it’s an advert for a new live-aciton role-playing supermarket where security guards threaten you into song-and-dance.

Kano and Rio Ferdinand

Ever wondered what footballers do when they’re not busy whacking things and making more money than your family name will ever see? They go to the all-inclusive bar at holiday resorts to perform singles with Kano.

